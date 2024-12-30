Lane Kiffin net worth: How much is the Ole Miss football coach worth?
Lane Kiffin has a football resume as impressive as anyone.
With a career that spans over 20 years, Kiffin has had coaching jobs at several of the biggest teams in college and the pros, including stints with the University of Southern California (USC), the University of Tennessee, the University of Alabama, the NFL's Oakland Raiders (now in Las Vegas), and his current stint as the head coach of Unversity of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss.
In that time, Kiffin has been given a variety of lucrative coaching contracts that have made him a very wealthy man. Here is everything to know about his net worth.
Lane Kiffin's net worth
As of 2024, Kiffin is estimated to have a net worth of $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. While many big names in the sports world have made substantial money outside of their respective game, Kiffin has done most of his earnings on the field.
The Nebraska-born Kiffin began his career as a quality control assistant for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. His hard work got him noticed by NFL legend Pete Carroll, who hired him at USC as the tight ends coach.
In 2007, Kiffin was hired by Al Davis to be the new head coach of the Oakland Raiders, a contract that was worth $2 million over four years. Two years later (2009) he signed a two-year $2 million deal to be the head coach of at the University of Tennessee. He would later return to USC as the head coach but was fired in 2013.
Kiffin would go on to have coaching jobs at the University of Alabama, and a head coaching position for the Florida Atlantic Owls. In 2019, would then land his biggest job yet, head coach for the Ole Miss Rebels, who paid him $16.2 million over four years. Kiffin reportedly signed an extension with the Rebels in 2022, one that averaged $9 million per year for up to six years.
RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth: How much is the Chiefs' superstar tight end worth?
Throughout his coaching career, Kiffin has been accompanied by his wife Layla, whom he married in 2006 but separated in 2016. The former couple had three kids together: Landry, Knox, and Pressley.
Suffice to say, Kiffin's net worth makes him one of the wealthiest coaches in college football. His Rebels, who hold a 9-3 record for the 2024-2025 season, will play the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on January 2.
