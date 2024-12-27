Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve
It’s definitely been a year to remember for Loreal Sarkisian, both good and bad.
The 39-year-old wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian has slayed 2024 from a business and brand standpoint and shown off some incredible fits along the way like her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes and boots, and her burnt orange leather look that outshined the SEC Championship, and most recently her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay for the College Football Playoff.
The model and stylist, who was the secret behind Steve’s viral pregame fit earlier this season, has definitely been in the public eye. While she’s crushed her looks, things at home were very rocky as the couple filed for divorce in July and announced it on Instagram with this message:
"After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce," it read. "We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together. Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts dizzying Gucci 100 floral fit after Texas CFP win
Since then, they’ve reconciled and seem as strong as ever. Loreal has crushed looks while rocking her giant wedding ring (see above picture), and the two have been seen at Texas games hand-in-hand while being affectionate. Given everything that’s gone on, Loreal posted another heartfelt message as 2024 comes to a close.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian’s dad looks like little brother at Texas CFP game in rare photo
She wrote, “To the woman I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I’m proud of you. To the woman I’m becoming, I’m Excited for you.” Those are powerful words right there and apply to anyone.
It’s great to see Loreal and Steve happy as the year comes to an end. When January 1 hits, they hope life is peachy when Texas takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl for the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game