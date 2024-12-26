Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with Bryce, Zhuri
It was quite the Christmas for the James household. LeBron James helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on one of the NBA's marquee days, while Savannah James got to enjoy some quality time with her children, Bryce and Zhuri.
Savannah shared a video on social media of herself dancing with Bryce and Zhuri in matching pajamas for the holiday.
The adorable video was missing Bronny, but as Savannah put it, "Realizing why [Bronny] not in video because he in the [NBA] playing with dad his is the coolest thing ever. Still can’t believe it happened. God is [good]."
The family was dancing to Ariana Grande's hit song "sweetener."
Can we talk about how tall Bryce is getting?
LeBron and Savannah have been together since they were 16 years old as he rose to stardom at St. Vincent St. Mary's High School. The couple from Akron, Ohio was married in 2013, and have three children together: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10.
Bronny, of course, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and made history alongside his father as the first father-son duo to take the court together during the season opener.
