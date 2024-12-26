Stephen Curry, Ayesha share epic Christmas photo with kids in matching pjs
Christmas Day may not have gone the way Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors wanted it to get on the court for the NBA holiday showcase, but the sharpshooter is still winning off of the court.
Steph and his wife Ayesha got to celebrate the holiday with their four children: Riley, 12; Ryan, 9; Canon, 6; and newborn Caius Chai.
The family posed for a Christmas photo and, of course, pulled up with the matching pajamas.
Very few things go better together than Christmas and plaid.
And because Ayesha is quite the chef and likes to cook up some delicious treats for the family, she kept the holiday theme going for breakfast.
Ayesha whipped up some reindeer pancakes.
A strawberry nose, banana and blueberry eyes, and bacon for the antlers? That is some quality work.
A little powdered sugar as a finishing touch and everyone is good to go.
Of course, Ayesha has written two cookbooks: The Seasoned Life and The Full Plate. She has also appeared on several cooking shows and hosted her show on the Food Network, Ayesha's Home Kitchen.
The Curry family is in good hands, especially when it comes to the food.
