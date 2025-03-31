Lane Kiffin has love advice joke for Florida's Bennett Andersen's viral interview
Did Florida Gators benchwarmer Bennett Andersen find love in a hopeless place?
In this case, that hopeless place was a seemingly flirty interview with Florida student reporter Talia Balia after the Gators Sweet 16 win against the Maryland Terrapins, 87-71. (Since then of course Andersen and his teammates are headed to the Final Four to take on their SEC rival Auburn Tigers in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.)
As of this writing, the Baia interview X post has 8 million views.
Andersen, deep on the Florida bench, who didn't even play in the Gators' Elite 8 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 84-79, is now an internet sensation, much like McNeese State manager Amir 'Aura' Khan.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, never one to shy away from a viral moment, including ones the former USC, Tennessee, and the NFL's now Las Vegas Raiders HC has created himself, had to chime in with his opinion.
"Find someone in life that looks at you the way Buckets does Talia," Kiffin captioned his repost with a Ole Miss-colored heart and dying laughing emojis, then linking to the Gators men's basketball page with two hand-clapping emojis.
Kiffin, who has found love again in a less hopeless place with his ex-wife (or maybe wife again) Layla, who has moved to Oxford from sunny southern California with their youngest child Knox, seems like he's found his inner zen.
Hopefully Layla looks back at Layla with that special look shared between couples madly in love.