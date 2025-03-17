Landry Kiffin rocks green crop top as dad Lane takes her pilates class at Ole Miss
Landry Kiffin has found her passion at Ole Miss.
Yes, as the oldest child of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, college football will always be a huge part of her life. But pilates has become the 20-year-old University of Mississippi student's No. 1 priority, impressively now an instructor at a local Oxford studio.
Pops Kiffin, who often posts his gym exploits and shredded arms, is a regular participant with Landry at yoga, and now at her pilates classes, including St. Patrick's Day, where he reposted on his Instagram Stories, "See ya there!!!!"
The real estate major had a sun-soaked spring break with her friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, now the go-to destination for all of the rich and fabulous starlets associated with sports royalty. Thus, Landry fit in perfectly with an array of fantastic fits.
Landry, 20, showed off her St. Patrick's Day green crop top with lighter green workout pants, reposting a happy customer with a selfie together.
Her dad Lane, 49, who calls out family members like his reconciled wife Layla and teenage son Knox for workouts, not to mention ex-Rebels star QB Jaxson Dart, followed up the pilates class with a HIIT circuit with his own inspirational quote on the whiteboard.
"Some people are scared of Mondays!," it reads. "Some people own Mondays. LFG. Built different."
Kiffin calls out the entire SEC for this one, not anyone in particular for the troll king, like his arch nemesis, Auburn Tigers, and former Ole Miss head coach, Hugh Freeze.
Now with Landry's pilates classes, watch out SEC!