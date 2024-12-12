Lane Kiffin flaunts athleisure fit that daughter Landry wants for Christmas
Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry Kiffin have a special bond — they even share similar tastes in fashion.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach and his sophomore daughter at the school have shared a heartfelt hug after a big win and a touching message — after all she’s the reason he stayed to coach at the school.
19-year-old Landry is dad’s No. 1 fan, getting him a sweet treat after his 100th win, and a hilarious present about being his “little girl.”
RELATED: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top, Ole Miss custom jacket
While she’s upstaged Lane and the team on many Saturdays like her polka-dot Rebels blue dress, dad, too, can rock a fit. In fact, in her latest TikTok video, Landry shares Lane in an athleisure fit and titled it, “who is this diva?” She also wrote on the video, “When your dad shows up to work in the Alo set that was on ur Christmas list.”
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry goes makeup free for extreme beauty procedure
Dad has time to dress comfortably, too, with No. 14 Ole Miss just missing out on the playoffs. They don’t play until January 2 in the Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils.
What will Landry ask for Christmas now? Whatever it is, dad better hook her up after all she’s done AND stealing her Christmas list fit.
