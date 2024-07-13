Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson posts sin-sational dude zinger after dude joke
It’s been a banger 24 hours for A’ja Wilson.
The Las Vegas Aces’ superstar and marquee name for Team USA had her new Nike billboard for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris unveiled in Phoenix ahead of next week's WNBA All-Star Game.
Her teammates woke her up to congratulate her on winning the ESPY for the 2024 Best Female Athlete.
And then the two-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion just went out and had another dominant performance in the Aces’ 84-70 win over the Atlanta Dream.
So then how did Wilson celebrate? She threw out a hilarious that’s what he/she/they said zinger sitting alongside head coach Becky Hammon at the Aces' postgame presser, and then had the audacity (sarcasm) to follow it up with a quote tweet of her original joke. (And for the record, Wilson always has a great sense of humor.)
“She got her hands on a lot of balls,” Hammon innocently said until it was too late. “Blocked a lot of shots.”
“You know how I do,” Wilson slyly retorted as they both laughed.
And then her tweet.
Paris and America are going to love A’ja Wilson this summer, and we can’t wait!
