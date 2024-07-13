The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson posts sin-sational dude zinger after dude joke

The two-time WNBA MVP responded to her own hilarious inappropriate joke with an equally pun-ny social media retort.

Matthew Graham

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It’s been a banger 24 hours for A’ja Wilson.

The Las Vegas Aces’ superstar and marquee name for Team USA had her new Nike billboard for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris unveiled in Phoenix ahead of next week's WNBA All-Star Game.

Her teammates woke her up to congratulate her on winning the ESPY for the 2024 Best Female Athlete.

And then the two-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion just went out and had another dominant performance in the Aces’ 84-70 win over the Atlanta Dream.

So then how did Wilson celebrate? She threw out a hilarious that’s what he/she/they said zinger sitting alongside head coach Becky Hammon at the Aces' postgame presser, and then had the audacity (sarcasm) to follow it up with a quote tweet of her original joke. (And for the record, Wilson always has a great sense of humor.)

“She got her hands on a lot of balls,” Hammon innocently said until it was too late. “Blocked a lot of shots.”

“You know how I do,” Wilson slyly retorted as they both laughed.

And then her tweet.

Paris and America are going to love A’ja Wilson this summer, and we can’t wait!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne

Well then: Meghan Markle shines in white gown, survives awkward joke at 2024 ESPYs

2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)

2H2H: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record

Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News Feed Page