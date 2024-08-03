LSU's Last-Tear Poa flaunts cheeky pink bikini on Tigers' Croatia tour
The LSU women's basketball team is enjoying a "cultural immersion experience" in Croatia and Greece, and Tigers star Last-Tear Poa is making the most of it.
Poa has been showing the love to Croatia since landing overseas, and now the Melbourne, Australia native is really heating up.
With the Lady Tigers getting an opportunity to enjoy the beaches on the country's eastern shore, Poa broke out a pink bikini and set the internet ablaze.
PHOTOS: LSU star Last-Tear Poa stuns in flirty fit on Tigers' Croatian tour
"A heavenly day," Poa wrote.
There's nothing wrong with a little fun in the sun.
The summer trip to Europe "will act as a study abroad type program as student-athletes will receive class credits for taking part in the cultural immersion experience throughout the voyage," LSU said.
The trip was put together by LSU Athletics, International Programs, and the Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership (CCELL).
After leaving Croatia, the Tigers jet off to historic Athens, Greece, to tour the city and surrounding areas. The final stop is the island of Santorini, where the team will enjoy a sunset catamaran dinner cruise and free time to explore the island before flying home to Baton Rouge.
