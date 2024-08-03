The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU's Last-Tear Poa flaunts cheeky pink bikini on Tigers' Croatia tour

LSU women's basketball star Last-Tear Poa is enjoying the beaches of Croatia as the Lady Tigers take in their "cultural immersion experience" in Europe.

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Last-Tear Poa (13) attempts a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The LSU women's basketball team is enjoying a "cultural immersion experience" in Croatia and Greece, and Tigers star Last-Tear Poa is making the most of it.

Poa has been showing the love to Croatia since landing overseas, and now the Melbourne, Australia native is really heating up.

With the Lady Tigers getting an opportunity to enjoy the beaches on the country's eastern shore, Poa broke out a pink bikini and set the internet ablaze.

"A heavenly day," Poa wrote.

There's nothing wrong with a little fun in the sun.

The summer trip to Europe "will act as a study abroad type program as student-athletes will receive class credits for taking part in the cultural immersion experience throughout the voyage," LSU said.

The trip was put together by LSU Athletics, International Programs, and the Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership (CCELL).

After leaving Croatia, the Tigers jet off to historic Athens, Greece, to tour the city and surrounding areas. The final stop is the island of Santorini, where the team will enjoy a sunset catamaran dinner cruise and free time to explore the island before flying home to Baton Rouge.

