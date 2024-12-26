UConn's Azzi Fudd exposes Paige Bueckers' hilariously balanced meal
Part of being a world -class athlete is taking care of your body and eating right. Former National Player of the Year and UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers knows exactly what it takes to be at the top of the game, but sometimes you have to cut yourself a break.
A little cheat meal here and there never hurt anyone, right? Especially during the holidays.
Well, Paige Buckets is doing just that and living her best life over Christmas break and was exposed by teammate Azzi Fudd in a hilarious Instagram Story the day after Christmas.
Azzi shared a photo of Bueckers still in her holiday pajamas picking up her "first meal of the day."
A few Slim Jims, mini powdered donuts, and Propel did the trick. Azzi says Paige defended her meal choice with the hilarious quip, "it's carbs and protein."
No lies were told.
So far, Bueckers' fuel of choice has been working.
Despite two early setbacks this season, the Huskies sit at 10-2, are No. 1 in the Big East, and ranked No. 7 in the country. The only losses came at the hands of No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 USC. But, in the long run, it will pay off because the Huskies are already battle tested.
Up next for Bueckers, Azzi, and UConn is a home game against the Providence Friars on Sunday, December 29.
