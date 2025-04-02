Sienna Betts, sister of UCLA star Lauren Betts, dominates to earn McDonald's All-American Game MVP
It's been quite the basketball week for the Betts family.
First, UCLA Bruins junior center Lauren Betts helped lead her squad to the Final 4 with a pair of dominant performances against Ole Miss (Sweet 16) and LSU (Elite Eight), pouring in a total of 48 points, 17 rebounds and 9 blocks.
But it's possible she was outshined by her younger sister.
On Sunday, Grandview (Colorado) five-star center Sienna Betts was named the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game as a senior.
During Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game, Betts backed up the hype.
The UCLA-bound senior helped the West squad jump out to an 18-0 start to the game, and went on to win the game's MVP award.
Betts finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in the West's 104-82 victory over the East.
Recent MVP award recipients include South Carolina's Joyce Edwards, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, USC's JuJu Watkins and UCLA duo Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez.
Betts is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2025, behind only Monterey (Texas) point guard Aaliyah Chavez, who recently committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.
As for Betts, the 6-foot-4 post committed to the Bruins in November 2023, locking in a future with her older sister.
She chose UCLA over Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, UConn, USC and others.
“For me, it [committing to UCLA] was a lot about how the coaches care about you off the court, and the coaches at UCLA, they really care about your mental health,”Betts told The Flagler College Gargoyle. “Every team that I’ve ever been on, we’ve been a family… So, they really cared about that part of basketball for me, and they showed me that on my visits and when I called to talk to them.”
Next up for the Betts sisters?
Lauren Betts is set to lead her squad against UConn in a Final Four matchup Friday.