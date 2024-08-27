Naomi Osaka's adorable Nike tennis kit puts ribbon on US Open win (PHOTOS)
Naomi Osaka had a triumphant return to the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the second round of the tournament.
The four-time Grand Slam champion was facing a tough test out of the gate with one of the toughest returners in the sport, but she held strong and came away with a convincing win.
While Osaka stunned on the court, it was her incredible Nike kit that really stole the show.
PHOTO: Naomi Osaka's custom 'Goth Lolita' tennis kit turning heads at US Open
Prior to the tournament, Osaka's "Goth Lolita" kit went viral.
On Tuesday, however, Osaka brightened things up with a lime green version of the custom kit designed by fashion designer Yoon Ahn and inspired by the Harajuku district near Tokyo. Harajuku is known for its youth-driven street fashion and cosplay shops.
Osaka won the match 6-2, 6-3.
The kit was a perfect fit for Osaka's bubbly personality and was complete with bows, ribbons, and all of the frills.
Now, the look is jarring, but don't worry. Osaka didn't actually play in the full get-up. The outer layer with the bow and frills came off for a more traditional look you are used to seeing in a tennis kit.
LOOK: Naomi Osaka's very demure Nike kicks bring adorable flair to US Open
Osaka's next match will take place on Thursday, August 29, against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.
