Lindsay Brewer shows off incredible physique for return to racing
Lindsay Brewer is turning heads once again with a social media post that shows off her incredible work ethic.
The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to reveal her current training regiment as she prepares for her return to the racetrack after being temporarily suspended by her team, Juncos Hollinger. Brewer's intense routine includes her viciously climbing, rope battling, and spinning. She then takes a moment to tout her six-pack, posing for her followers in a black bra and leggings. Her post includes the following caption:
"Have been training a lot lately and I’m excited that I’m starting to see some results Racing is no joke and my strength has been something that I’ve needed to improve upon. Still a ways to go but loving the journey and motivated to be as strong as I possibly can!"
Several fans of Brewer immediately responded to her impressive routine by complimenting the racing star on her look.
"Lindsay’s abs just bullied me through the screen," quibbed one commenter.
Another person praised her by writing, "Swole af."
A third person completed the compliment train by adding, "Nature meets nurture with a big dose of dedication! Props to this gem."
Brewer previously caught her Instagram following's attention when she reignited her blonde hair with a treatment from The Kacey Welch method. Her rise as a successful model is just as prominent as her skills on the racetrack.
