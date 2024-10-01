The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lindsay Brewer now a fresh blonde ahead of racing return

The 27-year-old driver enhances her look for the racetrack 

Joseph Galizia

Lindsay Brewer shares a photo of herself on her personal Instagram
Lindsay Brewer has already teased her return to racing after having the summer off, but now the driver and professional model has enhanced her look.

Brewer, 27, released a new post on her personal Instagram revealing that she's freshened up her blonde hair color to a radiating tint. She captioned her post by giving a shout out to The Kacey Welch method.

"Fresh blonde thanks to @thekaceywelchmethod"

It didn't take long for fans of the Indy driver to flood her post with compliments. 

"So lovely in blonde," one user gushed.

A different person proclaimed, "the most beautiful girl in the world."

A third commenter couldn't even find words, leaving several fire emojis instead.

Brewer was temporarily dropped by her racing team,  Juncos Hollinger, due to her not fulfilling certain contractual requirements. She took full advantage of her newly acquired time to have the ultimate Charlie XCS-inspired "Brat Summer," which include trips to several fashion shows and even Coachella.

Now, her fresh coat of blonde gives her a fresh start for her racing return.

