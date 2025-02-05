Lindsay Brewer's sultry Grammys dress has fans calling her 'perfect'
Lindsay Brewer won over racing fans thanks to her competitiveness on the track but grew her fanbase thanks to her presence on social media — and her latest post is turning some heads.
The 27-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, to reveal the stunning dress she wore at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2. In several photos, Brewer shows off her sheer floral dress that she perfectly matched with a designer bag.
Well, it didn't take long for Brewer's 2.2 million Instagram followers to weigh in on our fantastic fit — with many barely being able to keep their composure due to the Colorado native's beauty.
"Too beautiful, you are the view," gushed one person.
"You're literally stunning," agreed a second.
A third person wrote in all caps, "PERFECT."
Fellow viral star Syndey Thomas agreed, adding, "Absolutely perfect" in the comments.
Brewer hasn't competed in a race since the 2024 Indy NXT season
Brewer hasn't competed in a race since the 2024 Indy NXT season, where she ended up 15th overall. Nonetheless, she has maintained a strong presence, staying active on her social media platforms. In addition to Instagram, she boasts almost 80K followers on X (formerly Twitter) and over 750K on TikTok.
At the awards show, Brewer got to watch as Beyoncé took home a Grammy for Best Country Album and Album of the Year and Kendrick Lamar won for his hit "Not Like Us" record.
