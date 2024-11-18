The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lindsay Lohan reacts to the Minnesota Vikings' viral Parent Trap handshake

The Hollywood starlet reflects on the NFL stars who co-opted one of the most famous scenes from one of her most popular films.

Minnesota Vikings Defensive Back Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates an interception with Defensive Back Josh Metellus (44) in the 2nd Quarter against New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Lindsay Lohan has finally chimed in on a viral NFL moment that referenced one of her most famous movies.

The 38-year-old star appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and commented on Minnesota Vikings stars Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus doing the iconic handshake from 1998's "The Parent Trap. "

Bynum and Metellus performed the handshake —mimicking Lohan's character Annie's dance with her butler— after intercepting a pass from Aaron Rodgers against the New York Jets. The defenders' move instantly went viral following the October game.

"It was just the coolest thing to see that," Lohan gushed after Fallon played the clip. "It's so cool, especially to do a movie like The Parent Trap and then for it to crossover into sports players doing it, it's just such a cool feeling, and that's not an easy handshake."

Lohan later spoke with Fallon about the Freaky Friday sequel entitled Freakier Friday, which is set to hit theaters in August of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Vikings continued their winning ways on Sunday, November 17 by defeating the Tennessee Titans. They have improved to 8-2, and hold one of the best records in the NFC Conference, only trailing their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions. 

