Lindsay Lohan reacts to the Minnesota Vikings' viral Parent Trap handshake
Lindsay Lohan has finally chimed in on a viral NFL moment that referenced one of her most famous movies.
The 38-year-old star appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and commented on Minnesota Vikings stars Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus doing the iconic handshake from 1998's "The Parent Trap. "
Bynum and Metellus performed the handshake —mimicking Lohan's character Annie's dance with her butler— after intercepting a pass from Aaron Rodgers against the New York Jets. The defenders' move instantly went viral following the October game.
"It was just the coolest thing to see that," Lohan gushed after Fallon played the clip. "It's so cool, especially to do a movie like The Parent Trap and then for it to crossover into sports players doing it, it's just such a cool feeling, and that's not an easy handshake."
Lohan later spoke with Fallon about the Freaky Friday sequel entitled Freakier Friday, which is set to hit theaters in August of 2025.
Meanwhile, the Vikings continued their winning ways on Sunday, November 17 by defeating the Tennessee Titans. They have improved to 8-2, and hold one of the best records in the NFC Conference, only trailing their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop