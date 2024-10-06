Vikings' celebration from 'The Parent Trap' goes viral in London win
The Vikings broke out a celebration replicating a famous handshake from the 1998 Disney movie "The Parent Trap" after a takeaway in Sunday's victory over the Jets in London. Credit goes to defensive backs Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus for their execution of the idea, which they unveiled following Bynum's interception of Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter.
Panthers reporter Kassidy Hill put together a TikTok video syncing up the Vikings' celebration and the original scene from the movie with Lindsay Lohan, and it went viral on X/Twitter.
"We're on a generational celebration run right now, three weeks in a row," Bynum said. "We've had some fire celebrations. But this might have been one of my favorites just because that's one of my favorite movies and it's based in London. As soon as I knew we were playing in London, and I watched that movie last week, I'm like, 'This is it.' So just being able to have those things ready, because we expect to have these turnovers and we're always preparing. ... My mindset is I gotta have something ready every single week. That's one of my favorite movies and I had to shoutout to London for that one."
As Bynum noted, this is the third consecutive week where he's been involved a fun celebration. He broke out an Usher dance after a pick against the Texans in Week 3 and then hit a backflip after a fumble recovery against the Packers last week.
The Vikings' other safety, Harrison Smith, went with Aaron Rodgers' famous discount double check move after sacking Rodgers in the second quarter.
The Vikings nearly surrendered a 17-0 lead but held on to win 23-17 and move to 5-0 on the season, thanks in large part due to a defense that has 20 sacks and 13 takeaways in five games. They're off in Week 6, so our next opportunity to see a creative celebration from Bynum is in Week 7 against the Lions.