Livvy Dunne and teammate Chase Brock channel twin emoji a LSU game
Livvy Dunne spent her weekend cheering on the LSU Tigers home game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which included celebrating with some of her friends and teammates.
In a series of photos shared to the 21-year-old’s Instagram on Sunday, September 8, the LSU gymnast posed in a short black dress and tiger print boots – totally appropriate for the occasion.
The fourth photo in the carousel shows the young athlete posing with her friend and teammate, Chase Brock, wearing a strikingly similar outfit. While Brock opted for black cowboy boots, the duo’s dresses looked to be the same, channeling everyone's favorite twinning bunny ear emoji – legs out and all (you know, this one 👯).
The girls continued to pose together in the photos that followed, goofing around in the stands of the football stadium while cheering on their team. She captioned the collection of photos, “Can i get a geaux tigers?!”
“A game day slay,” Dunne’s sister Jules commented, while other fans left comments like, “The boots are giving 😍,” and “Geaux Livvy!”
Dunne wore another elegant black dress last week on the purple and gold carpet for the premiere of The Money Game on Wednesday, September 4.
The upcoming six-part docuseries, premiering on Amazon Prime on September 10, is produced by LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal. It explores the NCAA's landmark decision to grant NIL rights to student-athletes and covers LSU’s athletic programs through the 2023-2024 season.
