The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne and teammate Chase Brock channel twin emoji a LSU game

The LSU gymnast twinned with her friend and teammate while watching the Tigers take on Nicholls State.

Jane LaCroix

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Livvy Dunne spent her weekend cheering on the LSU Tigers home game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which included celebrating with some of her friends and teammates.

In a series of photos shared to the 21-year-old’s Instagram on Sunday, September 8, the LSU gymnast posed in a short black dress and tiger print boots – totally appropriate for the occasion. 

The fourth photo in the carousel shows the young athlete posing with her friend and teammate, Chase Brock, wearing a strikingly similar outfit. While Brock opted for black cowboy boots, the duo’s dresses looked to be the same, channeling everyone's favorite twinning bunny ear emoji – legs out and all (you know, this one 👯).

The girls continued to pose together in the photos that followed, goofing around in the stands of the football stadium while cheering on their team. She captioned the collection of photos, “Can i get a geaux tigers?!”

“A game day slay,” Dunne’s sister Jules commented, while other fans left comments like, “The boots are giving 😍,” and “Geaux Livvy!”

Dunne wore another elegant black dress last week on the purple and gold carpet for the premiere of The Money Game on Wednesday, September 4. 

The upcoming six-part docuseries, premiering on Amazon Prime on September 10, is produced by LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal. It explores the NCAA's landmark decision to grant NIL rights to student-athletes and covers LSU’s athletic programs through the 2023-2024 season.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)

Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game

Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)

Fever fit: Caitlin Clark shows off Prada miniskirt, letterman jacket pregame fit (PHOTOS)

Secret weapon: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns pregame fit

Published
Jane LaCroix

JANE LACROIX

Jane is an entertainment writer and social media manager based in the U.S. specializing in viral trends and celebrity news. She has contributed to notable platforms like PEOPLE, Ranker, and HollywoodLife. Jane started contributing to Sports Illustrated: The Athlete Lifestyle in 2024.

Home/News