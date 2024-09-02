Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics make vision board on team retreat
Social media and LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne and the Tigers are gearing up for their national championship defense this season. Part of the preparation is the team's annual bonding retreat to Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the squad seems to be having fun.
The trip has been documented along the way with special pit stops and thrill-seeking adventures like bungee jumping, but one team activity brought everyone closer together.
The LSU teammates each laid out their goals for the upcoming season to create a team vision board.
MORE: Livvy Dunne bungee jumps, shares bikini photos on LSU bonding weekend
Each member of the squad had their own individual blank piece to design as they pleased before locking them all together as a team. That's what you call "#SquadGoals."
Livvy's goals (which can be seen on the second slide) were simple.
Be consistent, enthusiastic, gracious, and confident, and make the season memorable while leaving a legacy. And, of course, to repeat as national champions.
Earlier this summer, Livvy announced she would be returning to LSU for her final year of eligibility.
To cap off the 2023-24 campaign, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Dunne has been among the highest-earning athletes of the NIL era, thanks to her popularity on social media. She boasts over a combined 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, but she would love to leave her legacy on the mats.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years
You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin
Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing