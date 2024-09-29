Livvy Dunne’s one-word praise of Alix Earle’s flirty photo dump
In today's day and age, you only need a phone and social media to become an influencer. TikTok "It Girl" Alix Earle has used those opportunities to build an impressive personal brand with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million followers on TikTok.
So, when Alix shares posts on social media, people pay attention.
This weekend, she dropped a photodump on Instagram to recap the month of September, with some flirty photos showing off her fits and adventures.
MORE: Livvy Dunne geeks out over Hezly Rivera commitment to LSU gymnastics
LSU gymnastics star and fellow social media Livvy Dunne, who is always one to hype up her friends, was among those to react to Alix's post.
MORE: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit
Livvy had a simple, one-word response that delivered a clear message: "Queen."
Social media influencers flock together.
Earle, who has over 1 billion likes on TikTok, is known for her "Get Ready With Me" confessional videos and sharing details of her personal life on the platform. Her openness has made brands flock to her and they've seen sales increase as she pushes their product to her mass following.
She also started the "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast which briefly overtook "The Joe Rogan Experience" as the top podcast on the Spotify charts.
Queen, indeed.
