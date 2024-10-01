The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's teammate shares throwback photo for Dunne's birthday

The gymnastics star received a shout-out from teammate Annie Catherine.

Joseph Galizia

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is the talk of the town as the gymnastics star celebrates her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 1. While she's already shared some photos of herself enjoying cake, Dunne is also getting shout-outs from her LSU family.

Fellow gymnast Annie Catherine took to Instagram and released a throwback photo of her and Dunne from the SEC Championships. Along with the image, Catherine proclaims her love for her good friend by writing, "HBD I love you."

Annie Catherine Livvy Dunne
Annie Catherine wishes Livvy Dunne a Happy 22nd birthday / @anniecbeard on Instagram

Catherine isn't the first LSU teammate who gave Dunne her flowers on her special day. Haleigh Bryant dropped a photo showing a team retreat and writing, "Grateful I've gotten to spend the last five years with you." Along with Catherine and Dunne, Bryant was a member of the LSU national championship squad. 

Dunne's sister Julz, who runs the insanely popular gymnasts' social media accounts, also made posts celebrating the beginning of her 22nd year on earth. This included her editing a photo from Livvy's 2nd birthday and making it a 22.

Julz Dunne Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne edits an old photo to wish her sister, Livvy, a Happy 22nd Birthday / Julz Dunne/Instagram

That's not all. Sports Illustrated swimsuit wished Dunne a happy birthday on Instagram. The account writes, "Birthday MOOD Happy Birthday @Livvydunne.

One thing is certain, Livvy Dunne's epic year as a 21-year-old can only be topped now that she's 22.

Oct. 1

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

