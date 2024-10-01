Livvy Dunne's teammate shares throwback photo for Dunne's birthday
Livvy Dunne is the talk of the town as the gymnastics star celebrates her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 1. While she's already shared some photos of herself enjoying cake, Dunne is also getting shout-outs from her LSU family.
Fellow gymnast Annie Catherine took to Instagram and released a throwback photo of her and Dunne from the SEC Championships. Along with the image, Catherine proclaims her love for her good friend by writing, "HBD I love you."
Catherine isn't the first LSU teammate who gave Dunne her flowers on her special day. Haleigh Bryant dropped a photo showing a team retreat and writing, "Grateful I've gotten to spend the last five years with you." Along with Catherine and Dunne, Bryant was a member of the LSU national championship squad.
Dunne's sister Julz, who runs the insanely popular gymnasts' social media accounts, also made posts celebrating the beginning of her 22nd year on earth. This included her editing a photo from Livvy's 2nd birthday and making it a 22.
That's not all. Sports Illustrated swimsuit wished Dunne a happy birthday on Instagram. The account writes, "Birthday MOOD Happy Birthday @Livvydunne.
One thing is certain, Livvy Dunne's epic year as a 21-year-old can only be topped now that she's 22.
