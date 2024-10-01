Livvy Dunne's sweet birthday shoutouts from LSU teammates, sister Julz
LSU gymnastics star, social media influencer, and NIL icon Livvy Dunne is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 1.
After an eventful summer that included the squad's annual retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and working hard in the gym to prepare for the upcoming season, Livvy's special day sees her receiving her flowers.
Livvy started the day by sharing several birthday shoutouts from her close friends and loved ones, including sister Julz Dunne and teammate Haleigh Bryant.
MORE: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump of rookie WAG season, Paul Skenes
Julz, who is employed by Livvy and helps run her social media accounts, kicked things off with some candid throwbacks.
She cleverly edited a photo from Livvy's second birthday so the cake would read "22."
Teammate Haleigh Bryant, who was also on the LSU national championship squad, shared a photo from the team retreat.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
She captioned the photo, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLIVIA PAIGE! Grateful I've gotten the opportunity to spend the last five years with you. I love you big!"
Livvy also got birthday shoutouts from the official LSU gymnastics Instagram account and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Throughout the day, the happy birthday messages will continue to pour out for Livvy, so be sure to stay tuned to see who gives the birthday girl a shoutout next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Groovin’: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
QB+1: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt
Texas abroad: Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress
Kiss ‘n podcast: Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading dating rumors
Lucky ace: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit