Livvy Dunne's sweet birthday shoutouts from LSU teammates, sister Julz

LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is celebrating her 22nd birthday and the sports world is showing her an outpouring of love.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne kisses the championship trophy after the Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship in the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne kisses the championship trophy after the Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship in the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LSU gymnastics star, social media influencer, and NIL icon Livvy Dunne is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 1.

After an eventful summer that included the squad's annual retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and working hard in the gym to prepare for the upcoming season, Livvy's special day sees her receiving her flowers.

Livvy started the day by sharing several birthday shoutouts from her close friends and loved ones, including sister Julz Dunne and teammate Haleigh Bryant.

Julz, who is employed by Livvy and helps run her social media accounts, kicked things off with some candid throwbacks.

She cleverly edited a photo from Livvy's second birthday so the cake would read "22."

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Teammate Haleigh Bryant, who was also on the LSU national championship squad, shared a photo from the team retreat.

She captioned the photo, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLIVIA PAIGE! Grateful I've gotten the opportunity to spend the last five years with you. I love you big!"

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Haleigh Bryant
Haleigh Bryant/Instagram

Livvy also got birthday shoutouts from the official LSU gymnastics Instagram account and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Throughout the day, the happy birthday messages will continue to pour out for Livvy, so be sure to stay tuned to see who gives the birthday girl a shoutout next.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA

