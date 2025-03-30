LSU’s Livvy Dunne is in sunburn recovery kissing twin-red crawfish back home
Livvy Dunne returned from a sun-filled trip to Miami to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnast jetted to Florida with some VIP guests to watch the National League Rookie of the Year’s season debut. She missed an epic Simone Biles photo with her Lady Tigers teammates back home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but she got her sun on before the Pirates took on the Miami Marlins. She then hit up the game in her all-black fit while rocking a fresh sunburn.
After a romantic boat ride with some stone crab, Dunne returned home for some crawfish. She took a crawfish kissing selfie with one that matched her skin after all that fun in the sun.
Dunne will return to her team fresh off defending the SEC gymnastics crown where they had an epic celebration afterwards. The Lady Tigers travel to Pennsylvania for Round 2 of the NCAA Regionals on April 3 while they try and defend their title. While it looks like Dunne competing again with her knee injury may not happen in her final season, she’ll no doubt be their No. 1 cheerleader.
She also needs to rehab that sunburn for next week.