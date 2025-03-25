Livvy Dunne's secret mission revealed in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sporty one-piece
Many fans had speculated that Livvy Dunne hinting at a secret mission 'work trip' was another highly-anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.
It turns out they were exactly right.
The SI Swimsuit model returns to the fold for the third time with photographer Ben Watts on the famous pink-sand beaches of Bermuda, after the pair previously collaborated together in Puerto Rico and Portugal.
Dunne, 22, shows off her confidence in a zebra-print one-piece with a sky-blue corduroy baseball hat worn backwards. Maybe the hat is a tip of the cap to her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing ace and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.
The LSU Tigers gymnastics star and highest-paid NIL female athlete has been affiliated with the iconic brand since 2023, and she appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover alongside then-LSU basketball standout Angel Reese in October 2023.
Despite not being able to compete on the mat for the LSU squad due to injury and an influx of star-studded talent, like her freshman mentee "daughter" Kailin Chio, the fifth-year senior has been the world's best cheerleader as she celebrated giddily with her teammates after winning the SEC championships over the weekend. This of course coming off the heels of the Tigers winning their first national championship last season with iced-out bling to prove it.
Dunne is extremely proud of her partnership with SI Swimsuit.
“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you," Dunne said. "Which is something I still work on to this day. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”
That confidence is on full display in her latest secret mission.
