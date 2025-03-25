The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's secret mission revealed in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sporty one-piece

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hits the pink-sand beaches of Bermuda in a look befitting her fully-realized self confidence.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Many fans had speculated that Livvy Dunne hinting at a secret mission 'work trip' was another highly-anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

It turns out they were exactly right.

Livvy Dunner
IMAGO / Newscom World

The SI Swimsuit model returns to the fold for the third time with photographer Ben Watts on the famous pink-sand beaches of Bermuda, after the pair previously collaborated together in Puerto Rico and Portugal.

Dunne, 22, shows off her confidence in a zebra-print one-piece with a sky-blue corduroy baseball hat worn backwards. Maybe the hat is a tip of the cap to her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing ace and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The LSU Tigers gymnastics star and highest-paid NIL female athlete has been affiliated with the iconic brand since 2023, and she appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover alongside then-LSU basketball standout Angel Reese in October 2023.

Despite not being able to compete on the mat for the LSU squad due to injury and an influx of star-studded talent, like her freshman mentee "daughter" Kailin Chio, the fifth-year senior has been the world's best cheerleader as she celebrated giddily with her teammates after winning the SEC championships over the weekend. This of course coming off the heels of the Tigers winning their first national championship last season with iced-out bling to prove it.

KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Alyona Shchennikova, and Livvy Dunne
KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Alyona Shchennikova, and Livvy Dunne celebrate winning the SEC championships. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne is extremely proud of her partnership with SI Swimsuit.

“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you," Dunne said. "Which is something I still work on to this day. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”

That confidence is on full display in her latest secret mission.

Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne and LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant pose together. / Haleigh Bryant/Instagram
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

