Who is Livvy Dunne's sister: Julz Dunne
Livvy Dunne may be the most famous athlete in college sports, but her sister Julz Dunne may be the secret mastermind behind her success.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
From People.com:
Before graduation, Olivia told Elle in July 2023 that Julz was "sometimes the brains behind the operation” of her social media presence.
While Olivia took classes and trained during the day, by night she was creating social media content and had her sister to help her with the work. Together, they would come up with new ideas for Olivia’s videos before filming. From there, while Olivia was at practice, Julz edited the content.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
