Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves’ epic farmer’s tan photo on vacation
The NBA regular season doesn’t tip off until October 22 for the Los Angeles Lakers. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis won gold in the Summer Games in Paris, the rest of the Lakers teammates like Austin Reaves are enjoying a full summer off.
Reaves was a bright spot for the Lakers, averaging 15.9, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season. While he’s been working on his game and looking forward to playing with his new teammate Bronny James, he certainly hasn’t been working on his tan.
That’s quite the farmer’s tan he’s going going on. Maybe it’s from all the golf he’s been playing.
Meanwhile, his girlfriend Jenna Barber certainly looks like she’s gotten her fill of sun. The adorable couple, who are both Newark, Arkansas natives and attended Cedar Ridge High School, have reportedly been dating since 2014.
NBA 2K25 just released Reaves’ profile, but it clearly needs to update his neck tan lines.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)
RELATED: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free in new preseason selfie
RELATED: The best Livvy Dunne selfies from over the years