Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free in new preseason selfie
As Livvy Dunne gears up for her fifth season with the LSU Tigers, the gymnast is taking the cardio aspect of preseason training seriously.
The 21-year-old shared a sweaty, red-faced, and make-up-free selfie on her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 29 captioned, “pre-szn cardio will get ya 😅,” clearly winded from her intense workout.
The story was posted right after a video of Dunne performing an epic stunt on the gymnastics floor captioned, “5th year upgrades?!” The athlete recently announced on social media that she will be returning to LSU for a fifth and final season with the Lady Tigers gymnastics team.
Dunne expressed how her passion for the sport has only grown stronger over the past year in a video posted to Instagram back in July.
“I’ve put in a lot of work during the off-season, which has left me feeling stronger and healthier. I really connected with the team this year, and our success was a true team effort. Winning the national championship was amazing, but I still feel like I have more to contribute as an individual competitor,” she said in the video, which was appropriately captioned, “not Dunne yet.”
Dunne boasts 5.3 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 8.1 followers on TikTok. Her influence recently earned her a significant $3.7 million NIL deal with Passes, a platform designed to help creators monetize their social media presence.
About a week ago Dunne posted another intense video of her pre-season training on Instagram, showing a more in depth look at what her workouts can look like. Text on the top of the Reel read "I will survive pre-szn” three times ,serving as a mantra for the young adult.
