LSU gymnastics, Livvy Dunne have epic 3-word pop culture reaction as SEC champions
Livvy Dunne may have not been able to compete on Saturday night as LSU defended its SEC title, but she certainly was able to celebrate with her Lady Tigers teammates.
The 22-year-old Dunne has been battling a fracture in her knee and has been out several weeks, but she still dressed out with the squad and took a dueling leotard selfie with a teammate before the meet.
With a final score of 198.200, LSU bested No. 1 Oklahoma at 197.925 in second, followed by Florida in third, and Missouri in fourth. In the victory, Haleigh Bryant was crowned as the SEC all-around champion.
RELATED: LSU phenom Kailin Chio reveals stunning ‘Halo’ white SEC Championships leotards
Dunne was seen getting giddy with her teammate in epic celebration photos. She followed it up with her own post on her social media, with a “PURPLE REIGN 4EVER” on it referring to LSU’s purple color and winning a title, and a play off Prince’s 1984 song “Purple Rain” that has become a pop culture phenomenon.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne caught napping in ‘best drip’ on LSU bus to SEC Championships
LSU Gymnastics posted the same three-word caption as well.
She followed it up with another awesome post with a video showing the celerbation scene with all the confetti falling all over.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers will now try to defend their national crown and win the school’s second-ever championship. But on Saturday, it was all about celebrating the big win.