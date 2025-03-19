LSU star Livvy Dunne posts sauna selfie in very zen state hoping to return
Livvy Dunne gave LSU Gymnastics and fans hope on Tuesday when she posted a picture running with a smile and had four encouraging words.
Dunne, who suffered a fracture in her patella, has been out over a month as she deals with the injured knee. She even had to miss senior night — although she still posed for a team photo with her knee brace and dropped her leotard selfies with her teammates — and just traveled with the squad to Auburn, Alabama, where she was Kailin Chio’s biggest fan and her roommate, but didn’t compete again.
After LSU secured the regular-season SEC title and Dunne posed with Auburn legend Sunisa Lee for an epic photo, the team headed back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to prepare for Saturday’s SEC Championship meet in Birmingham, Alabama. For Dunne, that means continuing her rehab, and getting her body ready with a sauna sweat where she dropped a selfie in a crop top and yoga shorts.
Lady Tigers head coach said for Dunne it’s about pain management whether or not she’s able to compete. She’s doing all the preparation she can to get back to help the defending national champions repeat.