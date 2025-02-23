Kailin Chio snaps sparkly LSU gymnastics leotard selfie after Kentucky win
Kailin Chio has been a superstar for the No. 3 LSU gymnastics team this season, bursting onto the scene as one of the most prolific all-around gymnasts and best vaulters in the nation.
On Friday, Chio continued her hot streak as the Tigers extended their winning streak to four.
Entering this weekend's meet against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, Chio was ranked No. 1 in the nation on vault with her NQS of 9.930 and No. 8 on beam with an NQS of 9.895. She was also ranked No. 9 in the national all-around rankings with an NQS of 39.435.
Against the Wildcats, Chio scored a 9.875 on bars in the first rotation, a team-high 9.925 on the vault, a 9.825 on the floor routine in the third rotation, and a 9.775 on beam to wrap up the win.
On Sunday, the 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native recapped the weekend and shared some selfies in LSU's sparkly purple leos that were worn in Lexington.
Like the leos, Kailin shined.
It was Chio's fourth straight all-around title with her 39.575 performance while taking home titles on the bars and vault, so she is well on her way to a fourth consecutive SEC Freshman of the Year honor.
Up next for LSU is the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
