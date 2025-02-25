Livvy Dunne crowns LSU star Kailin Chio 1-word title after latest award
LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio has done it again. The Tigers freshman sensation continued her incredible run on the mats with another all-around title against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats.
Chio's stunning performance extended the No. 3 Tigers' winning streak to four. And that's not the only streak that continued.
On Tuesday, the SEC announced Chio is once again the SEC Freshman of the Week, making it four consecutive titles for the 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native and her sixth of the season.
After the news was announced, Livvy Dunne, who has been out of action since January 26 due to a lingering knee injury, couldn't help but to crown her teammate.
Livvy described Chio in one very fitting word, "HER."
That is a title that has been earned.
Against the Wildcats, Chio scored a 9.875 on bars in the first rotation, a team-high 9.925 on the vault, a 9.825 on the floor routine in the third rotation, and a 9.775 on beam to wrap up the win.
It was Chio's fourth straight all-around title with her 39.575 performance while taking home titles on the bars and vault.
Up next for LSU is the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
