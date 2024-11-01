Jade Carey's all-pink crop top, mini-shorts fit channels inner Elle Woods
Team USA gymnastics showed out at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera taking home the gold medal in the team all-around competition.
For Jade Carey, it was her second Olympic appearance and she added two medals to her trophy case.
Along with her gold in the team all-around in Paris, Jade earned bronze in the vault to go with her gold medal in the floor exercise from the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Following the Olympics, Jade joined the "Gold Over America Tour" with her Team USA teammates which featured 30-stops across the country.
During a brief Halloween break, Jade showed off another side of her personality with a stunning all-pink fit that channeled her inner Elle Woods. She rocked a midriff bearing top with some mini-shorts to complete the "Legally Blonde" look on Halloween.
It looks like blondes really do have more fun.
The "Gold Over America Tour" will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
