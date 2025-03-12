The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares injured knee rehab in surprisingly dirty white shoes

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer’s shoes stand out in a photo about her knee recovery.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is still rehabbing an injured knee that has kept her out of LSU gymnastics meets for over a month. While she’s not getting a lot of work in with the team while she recovers, her shoes apparently have been seeing a lot of action.

The 22-year-old viral gymnast is dealing with an avulsion fracture of the kneecap, which obviously she can’t compete with. She’s been recovering with rehab, massage therapy while in a shoestring top with hearts, some sauna time in a “hawt” fit, and a pool bikini day with Lady Tigers teammate and freshman Kailin Chio.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne enjoying some sun while she recovers. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne, unfortunately, wasn’t able to compete for he final senior day at the PMAC in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the fifth-year star did take her senior team photo with a knee brace on, then changed for one last home leotard selfie slay with her teammates.

Dunne took to Snapchat on Wednesday to show off the knee she’s rehabbing, but what also stood out was how dirty her white shoes were.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Those things have some miles on them. Granted, she’s just in the gym rehabbing, but with all her fits and sponsorships you’d think clean white shoes would be worn.

In fairness to Dunne, they could be her dog walking shoes for Roux, her running shoes when she’s healthy, the shoes she practices with on a dirt mound showing boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes how to throw his new nasty pitch. Who knows? It’s country out there in Louisiana.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne fishes in some Daisy Dukes and Crocs / Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Dirty shoes and Dunne, however, were a rare combo on this day.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion