Livvy Dunne shares injured knee rehab in surprisingly dirty white shoes
Livvy Dunne is still rehabbing an injured knee that has kept her out of LSU gymnastics meets for over a month. While she’s not getting a lot of work in with the team while she recovers, her shoes apparently have been seeing a lot of action.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast is dealing with an avulsion fracture of the kneecap, which obviously she can’t compete with. She’s been recovering with rehab, massage therapy while in a shoestring top with hearts, some sauna time in a “hawt” fit, and a pool bikini day with Lady Tigers teammate and freshman Kailin Chio.
Dunne, unfortunately, wasn’t able to compete for he final senior day at the PMAC in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the fifth-year star did take her senior team photo with a knee brace on, then changed for one last home leotard selfie slay with her teammates.
Dunne took to Snapchat on Wednesday to show off the knee she’s rehabbing, but what also stood out was how dirty her white shoes were.
Those things have some miles on them. Granted, she’s just in the gym rehabbing, but with all her fits and sponsorships you’d think clean white shoes would be worn.
In fairness to Dunne, they could be her dog walking shoes for Roux, her running shoes when she’s healthy, the shoes she practices with on a dirt mound showing boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes how to throw his new nasty pitch. Who knows? It’s country out there in Louisiana.
Dirty shoes and Dunne, however, were a rare combo on this day.
