Livvy Dunne’s devastating injury is glaring in sweet LSU senior night photo
This isn’t how Livvy Dunne imagined her senior night with the LSU Lady Tigers going. After posting a heartbreaking message that she won’t be able to participate for the final time at home due to a knee injury, Dunne posed for the big seniors photo with a giant brace on her knee.
The 22-year-old Dunne hasn’t competed in over a month after such a promising start to her fifth and final year with a crucial score in the SEC opener, and an epic double backflip move that her boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured. She also had some memorable road trip moments like her airplane selfie sandwiched between two teammates, and her sparkly leotard hug with fellow senior Haleigh Bryant, and her awesome moment with an Alabama fan.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays ripped Daisy Dukes with camouflage hoodie in outdoor adventure
But all that fun came crashing down a avulson fracture of her patella she’s been dealing with. While Dunne still has been seen recently having fun like throwing Mardi Gras beads off a next-level parade float in a jaw-dropping green dress as Grand Marshal of Endymion, competing in front of of the crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one more time unfortunately isn’t in the cards for her.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets ‘hawt’ in sauna in tank top, minishorts sweat session
Dunne at least got to be in the senior photo, but you can see she has the knee brace on due to her injury — definitely not how she’d envisioned this night going.
After all the hard work, Dunne deserved a better senior season. The rest of the Lady Tigers seniors will compete for No. 2 LSU vs. the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs on Friday and Dunne will be their No. 1 cheerleader sadly without competing herself.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court