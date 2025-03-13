The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne is surprise LSU cheerleader on private jet to Auburn meet

The injured Lady Tigers gymnast makes the trip with the team and has some fun on the plane.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of the LSU Lady Tigers
Livvy Dunne of the LSU Lady Tigers / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne hasn’t been able to compete with her LSU teammates in over a month since injuring her knee, even missing the team’s last team road trip. She wasn’t missing the final one of the SEC season, however, as the No. 2 Lady Tigers traveled for Friday’s meet at the No. 14 Auburn Tigers.

The 22-year-old Dunne is dealing with an avulsion fracture in her knee that she showed off rehabbing this week while oddly wearing some super dirty shoes. Head coach Jay Clark talked about Dunne’s chances of competing again this season during his press conference.

Livvy Dunn
Livvy Dunne looks on sad on senior night during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“It’s about pain. It’s about her pain. It’s an unusual thing,” Clark said. “I had to look it up. I didn’t even know what the retinaculum in your knee was. And generally speaking the little, she put it on social media, so it’s OK I guess for me to talk about it. But the little avulsion fracture that she has, she and I were talking about it yesterday, that generally happens to people who have been in a car accident or some sort of blunt force trauma that has… and she can’t recall anything like that.”

Hopefully, Dunne can overcome the pain and finish out her last season strong. She’s certainly still trying to enjoy it as she took her seniors team photo on senior night while showing her knee brace, and then rocked a sparkly leotard while taking selfies with her “sistas.”

She also had fun on the flight over to Auburn as the team’s biggest cheerleader, crushing more pictures with the likes of Haleigh Bryant.

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She then jumped on the laps of teammates Alexis Jeffrey and Alyona Shchennikova while having a ball.

Alexis Jeffrey, Livvy Dunne, and Alyona Shchennikova
Alexis Jeffrey, Livvy Dunne, and Alyona Shchennikova / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Whether or not Dunne competes on Friday — or if at all the rest of the season — hopefully she gets to enjoy moments like these for good memories of her final season as a Lady Tiger.

