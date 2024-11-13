The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU women's basketball commit Bella Hines signs historic NIL deal

Bella Hines, one of the top recruits in the country, announced her commitment to Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers and signed a historic NIL deal shortly after.

Josh Sanchez

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey speaks during SEC Media Day.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey speaks during SEC Media Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The LSU women's basketball program had an incredible Wednesday by securing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2025.

For high school basketball star Bella Hines, her commitment also came with other great news.

Shortly after committing to play for Kim Mulkey's Tigers, it was reported that Hines signed a multi-year NIL deal with the Jordan Brand.

With the deal, Hines becomes the only high school basketball player signed to the Jordan Brand.

“We’re excited to have Bella Hines join the Jordan Brand Family. She’s a remarkable young talent who is joining an athlete roster that represents greatness for the next generation,” a Jordan Brand spokesperson told Forbes.

Hines, who grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, grew up idolizing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“I’m a big fan of Kobe Bryant, and he always idolized Michael Jordan. So, I feel like Jordan was a no-brainer for me,” Hines added.

Bella Hines is a five-star recruit at Eldorado High School and is ranked as the No. 30 player in the country. She joins a star-studded LSU recruiting class that also includes No. 6-ranked Grave Knock, No. 12 Divine Bourrage, and No. 13 ZaKiyah Johnson.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

