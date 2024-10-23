The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU's Last-Tear Poa's 2-piece stunner shows she's fit for primetime

LSU basketball star Last-Tear Poa continues to bring the heat with the season right around the corner.

LSU Lady Tigers guard Last-Tear Poa handles the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels.
LSU Lady Tigers guard Last-Tear Poa handles the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
With the women's college basketball season right around the corner, the LSU Tigers hope to bounce back after a disappointing tournament exit in the Elite 8 last season.

One of the players who will see an increased role is fan-favorite Last-Tear Poa.

Poa, a senior guard from Melbourne, Australia, has endeared the fans during her time in Baton Rouge and this summer she's been showing out to let everyone know she's ready for primetime.

This week, Poa dropped her latest fit on Instagram with the ocean in the background as she soaks in some final relaxation before the season kicks into full swing.

She rocked a two-piece fit that immediately turns heads.

Last-Tear Poa, LSU Tigers, LSU women's basketball
Last-Tear Poa/Instagram
Last-Tear Poa, LSU Tigers, LSU women's basketball
Last-Tear Poa/Instagram
Last-Tear Poa, LSU Tigers, LSU women's basketball
Last-Tear Poa/Instagram

Poa is built for superstardom.

Last season, Poa averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in limited minutes, but her defensive prowess provided a spark off of the bench and energized the Tigers.

LSU finished the season with a 31-6 record.

LSU enters the 2024 season as the No. 7 team in the country and will open the season on Monday, November 4, against Eastern Kentucky at the PMAC.

