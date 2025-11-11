The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic has Lakers flex in first post after Nico Harrison firing

The Los Angeles superstar’s post no doubt burned Dallas fans on the day the man largely responsible for his trade was fired.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is on the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to the trade then-Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison made in February. Nine months later Harrison was fired as the Mavs have struggled mightily while Doncic and the Lakers have been balling.

Dallas sits at 3-8 while Doncic and the Lakers are 8-3 and he’s averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.

Dallas fans have been upset from Day 1 after trading a generational talent in Doncic. Making maters worse, the big part of the trade package in Anthony Davis has only played in 14 of the 46 games since.

Even with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who will be a superstar, it wasn’t enough for owner Patrick Dumont to spare Harrison and he pulled the trigger on firing Harrison.

With Lakers off until Wednesday when they have a showdown with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in OKC, Doncic posted after Harrison was fired with a Lakers flex photo dump.

There’s no caption, but the pictures are powerful enough with Doncic in his Lakers uniform.

Harrison will be a villain forever in Dallas for trading the future Hall of Famer who is only 26 years old. Doncic’s post surely had to burn for Mavericks fans on Tuesday knowing he was once in a Dallas uniform.

Luka Donci
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

