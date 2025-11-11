The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cooper Flagg’s mom Kelly makes feelings clear on Nico Harrison firing

Things are ugly for the Mavericks right now, and the mother of the No. 1 overall draft pick shows who she’s siding with on this one.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks season has been a disaster so far. So much so that GM Nico Harrison has been fired nine months after the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans are letting the team have it, including No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg’s mom.

The one bright spot lately has been Flagg’s play which includes his 26-point, nine-rebound game on Monday night in a 116-114 heartbreaking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the team just 3-8 and seeing what Doncic is doing with the 8-3 Lakers — averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game — Mavs owner Patrick Dumont pulled the trigger on Harrison.

RELATED: Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace?

Nico Harriso
Nico Harrison is officially out in Dallas. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper’s mom Kelly Flagg reposted a fan tweet about Harrison being a huge distraction for her son and the team during games.

RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic greets Dodgers champs with one shockingly as tall as him

It’s clear what her feelings are about Harrison.

Here’s the scene the fan was referring to when P.J. Washington was trying to shoot free throws at home in the American Airlines Arena.

Cooper is averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his first pro season out of the Duke Blue Devils.

It’s ugly in Dallas, but Flagg is the future. With Nico gone there will be less distractions for the team and more dunks like this from Flagg can be celebrated by the fans, including mom.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

