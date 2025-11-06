Lakers star Luka Doncic greets Dodgers champs with one shockingly as tall as him
Several Los Angeles Dodgers stars attended the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday night celebrating their World Series championship over the Toronto Blue Jays with the trophy. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic posed with them showing the jarring height difference between the two sports — except for one player.
Fresh of winning back-to-back titles, the Dodgers celebrated with an epic parade where Shohei Ohtani showed some PDA to wife Mamiko among many memorable moments, and then several of the players partied at Mookie Betts’ house where Clayton Kershaw dancing was the highlight of the night.
Some players, coach Dave Roberts, and of course the trophy also made it to “Dancing with the Stars.”
The whole city is still celebrating the Dodgers’ ninth overall championship including the 16-time NBA champion Lakers who handed out “We Love LA” towels to fans on their seats.
Before tip off in primetime vs. the San Antonio Spurs, the likes of World Series hero Will Smith, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Evan Phillips met Lakers stars Rui Hachimura and Luka Doncic, posing for pictures with the players.
Both Hachimura and Doncic are 6-foot-8. Only Glasnow at 6-foot-8 looks like an NBA player matching their height, while the catcher Smith is 5-foot-10, the pitcher Phillips is 6-foot-2, and Snell is 6-foot-4.
The average MLB height is 6-foot-2, while the NBA is 6-foot-7.
Imagine if they posed with 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama who is playing tonight for the Spurs.
It’s fun to see the stars of the two sports link up.
