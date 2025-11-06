The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers star Luka Doncic greets Dodgers champs with one shockingly as tall as him

The other Dodgers players look small standing next to the Lakers superstar while at the game vs. the Spurs.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several Los Angeles Dodgers stars attended the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday night celebrating their World Series championship over the Toronto Blue Jays with the trophy. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic posed with them showing the jarring height difference between the two sports — except for one player.

Fresh of winning back-to-back titles, the Dodgers celebrated with an epic parade where Shohei Ohtani showed some PDA to wife Mamiko among many memorable moments, and then several of the players partied at Mookie Betts’ house where Clayton Kershaw dancing was the highlight of the night.

Some players, coach Dave Roberts, and of course the trophy also made it to “Dancing with the Stars.”

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has perfect reaction to Dodgers fan's awkward sign

The whole city is still celebrating the Dodgers’ ninth overall championship including the 16-time NBA champion Lakers who handed out “We Love LA” towels to fans on their seats.

RELATED: Ohtani, wife Mamiko have epic couple’s pose with Dodgers World Series trophies

Before tip off in primetime vs. the San Antonio Spurs, the likes of World Series hero Will Smith, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Evan Phillips met Lakers stars Rui Hachimura and Luka Doncic, posing for pictures with the players.

Both Hachimura and Doncic are 6-foot-8. Only Glasnow at 6-foot-8 looks like an NBA player matching their height, while the catcher Smith is 5-foot-10, the pitcher Phillips is 6-foot-2, and Snell is 6-foot-4.

The average MLB height is 6-foot-2, while the NBA is 6-foot-7.

Imagine if they posed with 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama who is playing tonight for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyam
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first half at PHX Arena. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

It’s fun to see the stars of the two sports link up.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News