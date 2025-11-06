Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend Catalina made tragic last plea to save his life
Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at the age of 24.
The Dallas Cowboys released a statement sharing the awful news, which read in part, "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."
RELATED: Dak Prescott's fiancée reacts to 'devastating' death of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland
The Kneeland family also released a statement shortly thereafter, which was especially heartbreaking, saying, "He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired.”
It was Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina, mentioned in the official statement from the Cowboys, that was the one that had alerted authorities, telling them she was worried he would "end it all."
Unfortunately, it was too late, and Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was ruled a suicide by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Catalina had been a proud supporter of Kneeland throughout, a second-round pick out of Western Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, often showing off her custom fits on Dallas game-days.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan native had realized his dream excelling at a smaller Mid-American Conference school, playing for America's Team.
Only last month, Catalina shared a photo of the two of them, which is the last slide in the Instagram post below. They look very much like a typical NFL player with his stylish WAG girlfriend in coordinating looks. Catalina proudly shows off a custom "Kneeland" top.
It's unclear if Catalina was running the apparel Instagram handle SZN Stitches, which highlighted her stylish fits, but it's clear she has a passion for fashion.
It's a devastating time for her, the Kneeland family, and all of their friends.
His former college coach, Lance Taylor, summed summed it up best.
"His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone.. His passion for life and his teammates were unmatched."
