Dak Prescott's fiancée reacts to 'devastating' death of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland
Life can be so cruel and Thursday, November 6, is one of the those days when it was announced that 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland’s life was tragically cut short the night before at the age of 24. Reactions poured in from all over including Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos.
The team announced the sad news on Thursday morning in a statement:
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
RELATED: Family of Marshawn Kneeland shares heartbreaking statement on tragic death
It’s hard to believe that Kneeland was just out there with his teammates on Monday Night Football vs. the Arizona Cardinals and scored a big special teams touchdown on a blocked punt.
Ramos posted on the terrible situation where she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Devastating. Please lift this family and community up with love and prayers. Rest in Peace, Marshawn.”
RELATED: Cowboys players react to Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing on social media
Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys after being drafted in the second round out of Western Michigan.
The Texas Department of Public Safety released the following statement this morning ruling it a death by suicide.
It’s a sad day for the Cowboys, the NFL, and the world. RIP Marshawn Kneeland.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky