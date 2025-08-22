Micah Parsons' agent denies Jerry Jones' viral contract rebuttal claim
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones continues to drag out the Micah Parsons contract situation with public claims, including those that are exactly the salacious soundbites you'd expect from a man who embraces a 24/7 soap opera and headlines.
This week, as the team was preparing for its final game of the 2025 NFL preseason and Jerry was celebrating the new Netflix docuseries, he was also making a media tour.
One stop was on Michael Irvin's podcast, where he made the bold claim that Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, refused a contract offer.
Jones claimed that he took the offer to Mulugheta, who responded with "stick it up your ***."
Former NFL star turned ESPN host Ryan Clark responded to the Jones soudbite by claiming that he called up Mulugheta who denied he ever spoke those words to the Cowboys owner.
"[He] said 'ain't no way,' and he laughed," Clark said in a video posted to social media. "And he said, 'I've never used that phrase in my life.'"
Clark went on to call Jones' claims about Mulugheta "bull crap" and "lies."
If Jones is honest about wanting to get a deal done, he needs to cut the theatrics in the media and simply sit down to speak to Parsons and Mulugheta. The clock is ticking on the start of a regular season, so it's no time to be playing a public game of chicken.
