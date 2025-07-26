Micah Parsons tries to do splits in front of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders
Dallas Cowboys fans serenaded owner Jerry Jones with loud “Pay Michah” chants at Saturday’s training camp in Oxnard, California. Despite the drama over his contract extension, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was seen in good spirits having fun with the team’s cheerleaders.
The 26-year-old Parsons is in the final year of his rookie deal and the four-time Pro Bowler wants to be paid appropriately.
With training camp underway, Dak Prescott — who is on a 4-year, $240 million contract extension himself — was certainly fired up.
Saturday was the Opening Ceremony for training camp in Oxnard, and the famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders gave fans a thrill as well.
The squad is part of the Netflix hit series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that is now on Season 2.
Parsons had fun with the ladies on Saturday, showing how far he can do the splits.
It was all in good fun and the cheerleaders loved it — he even had Trevon Diggs cracking up. Parsons even asked them if he could come to a workout.
Good stuff from Parsons who is having fun despite the contract drama.
