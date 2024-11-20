Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella reveals new hair growth after becoming cancer-free
Michael Strahan was one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history, and now his daughter Isabella Strahan is showing that she is just as strong as her father.
The 20-year-old, who is a twin to sister Sophia, shared a heartwarming health update now that she is cancer-free.
Isabella shared a TikTok video on Thursday, November 14 that showed her lip-singing "We Can't Be Friends" by Ariana Grande with no hair due to her cancer treatment. The video then jumps to recent footage of Isabella with some grown-in hair. She captioned the post with, "7 months ago vs now #slay #cancer #survivor."
A ton of people flooded Isabella's comments to express how happy they are that she's feeling good.
"PERFECTTTTT YOU ARE," gushed one person.
"You’re such a fighter and so beautiful," wrote another person.
A third person heartfully wrote, "I am so proud of u u gorgeous icon."
Last month Isabella and Sophia celebrated their 20th birthday in Disneyland, a celebration they didn't get to have a year prior due to Isabella's diagnosis. Her journey to being cancer-free has become a story that many have remained connected to. She currently attends the University of Southern California (USC) and continues to show off her spirit for the Trojans football team.
