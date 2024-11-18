Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shows off USC football spirit in crop top
Isabella Strahan is a proud Trojan!
The 20-year-old daughter of retired football star and TV personality Michael Strahan proudly showed off her University of Southern California gear in an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 17.
The model, college student — and cancer survivor — wore a cropped Betty Boop-themed USC tank top that showed off her flat tummy. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a thin chain belt. She wore a very cool and collected smile on her perfectly-glossed lips as she posed for a cute photo with her friend.
Strahan captioned the photo with a football emoji and several exclamation points, clearly excited to support USC in their victory of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, November 16.
After being diagnosed and treated for brain cancer last year, Strahan has been able to resume her life as an ordinary college student — albeit one with a famous father. She and her twin sister, Sophia, have enjoyed weekends in Los Angeles and a birthday celebration at Disneyland in October since Isabella announced she was cancer-free. The father and daughter gave an interview to Town & Country on October 29, during which Isabella expressed her gratitude to be back at school. “I get to start my freshman year again, and I hope I’m there for longer than 50 days this time,” she told the outlet.
