Mikayla Demaiter trades in ice for bikini & sun on Labor Day Weekend
Mikayla Demaiter, the former Canadian hockey goalie turned social media starlet with over 3.2 million followers on Instagram, is taking in the "end of summer" by taking a break from the ice.
The 24-year-old shared a series of photos rocking a bikini and knee-high leather boots to show off how she is spending Labor Day Weekend.
"Here to bless your feed with a nice view," she captioned the photos.
LOOK: Sydney Sweeney thirst trap catches attention of NFL's DeAndre Hopkins
Now, if you don't believe that she's ever played hockey, Mikayla does post some of that content from time to time.
But sticking to the thirst traps is more on brand and helps her continue to grow her massive following across social media.
When she did play hockey, Demaiter was a goaltender for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Junior League.
It's safe to say that being a social media "influencer" and Instagram model pays a lot more.
