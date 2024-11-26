Fans mock Stephen A. Smith's try-too-hard fit on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown"
Stephen A. Smith usually is the one throwing verbal haymakers. Just ask Jerry Jones.
Tonight, the "First Take" host was the one catching more than strays with his "New Jack City"-looking outfit in a crossover appearance for ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" before the Baltimore Ravens took down the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-23.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim shows off legs while slaying 'Canadian tuxedo' miniskirt fit
The 57-year-old Dallas Cowboys hater was bragging about being "in the owner's suite," which ESPN posted on Instagram, but it was his look that had fans launching Stephen A. Smith-kind of jabs.
"Stephen A. Pulled up looking like ice T from new jack city," one user wrote on the ESPN post. Another one added, "Stephen A Smith looking like a jodeci reject member." Ouch. The hits kept on coming. "SA invaded Wesley Snipes closet," wrote another.
On X, formerly Twitter, it was just as vicious. One of The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's had to be comparing him to the classic Steve Buscemi meme.
Stephen A. pulled off the possible. He was standing between Ryan Clark and Jason Kelce, known to cause waves with their "Countdown" wardrobe choices, and all users could talk about was the "First Take" host's fit instead.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
If Smith was looking to get noticed, mission accomplished. If he thought it was a look that folks would admire, then it's back to the drawing board. Maybe next time get some advice from co-host Molly Qerim.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits