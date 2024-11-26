The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fans mock Stephen A. Smith's try-too-hard fit on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown"

The bombastic "First Take" host bragged about being "in the owner's suite." Unfortunately, his outfit choice was nothing to boast about given users' comments.

Matthew Graham

December 9, 2023: ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith before the in-season tournament championship
December 9, 2023: ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith before the in-season tournament championship / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stephen A. Smith usually is the one throwing verbal haymakers. Just ask Jerry Jones.

Tonight, the "First Take" host was the one catching more than strays with his "New Jack City"-looking outfit in a crossover appearance for ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" before the Baltimore Ravens took down the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-23.

The 57-year-old Dallas Cowboys hater was bragging about being "in the owner's suite," which ESPN posted on Instagram, but it was his look that had fans launching Stephen A. Smith-kind of jabs.

Stephen A. Smith
ESPN/Instagram

"Stephen A. Pulled up looking like ice T from new jack city," one user wrote on the ESPN post. Another one added, "Stephen A Smith looking like a jodeci reject member." Ouch. The hits kept on coming. "SA invaded Wesley Snipes closet," wrote another.

On X, formerly Twitter, it was just as vicious. One of The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's had to be comparing him to the classic Steve Buscemi meme.

Stephen A. pulled off the possible. He was standing between Ryan Clark and Jason Kelce, known to cause waves with their "Countdown" wardrobe choices, and all users could talk about was the "First Take" host's fit instead.

If Smith was looking to get noticed, mission accomplished. If he thought it was a look that folks would admire, then it's back to the drawing board. Maybe next time get some advice from co-host Molly Qerim.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

