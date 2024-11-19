Stephen A. Smith worries about Jerry Jones with Joe Biden comparison
The Dallas Cowboys season has been a disaster nearly from the start. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is even worried 82-year-old Jerry Jones should even make it through the season himself.
After another loss on Monday Night Football to the Houston Texans, 34-10, it felt like the sky was falling in Dallas — and it literally was at AT&T Stadium. The only good thing lately is the team’s cheerleaders, which stole the show at the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight with their opener to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” song.
With quarterback Dak Prescott and his $260 million contract — $60 million per year — sidelined for the rest of the season where he can focus on demolishing and rebuilding his $4 million mansion, the 3-7 Cowboys are in even more trouble. Team owner Jones thinks the Cowboys coaching situation with Mike McCarty is “overblown” with outside noise.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith would consider presidential run with a caveat
All of this was enough for Smith to legitimately say he’s worried about Jones on First Take. He even compared Jones to Joe Biden and the presidential election.
Maybe it is time for Stephen Jones and family to step in and talk sense into Jerry into retiring. Dallas hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996 and it’s just a dumpster fire all around.
RELATED: Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson flexes flawless kissy selfie before Texans game
Jerry keeps brushing things aside. Here’s what he said after the latest loss:
"And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. But, not, this isn't -- y'all have heard me tell these old stories until you're sick -- but not, you stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this."
Jerry and his helicopter flexing glory days are a thing of the past, and pretty soon he should be, too, as Smith alluded to.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop