Morgan Riddle sparks social media buzz after Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon win
Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of top-ranked American tennis player Taylor Fritz, has become "the most famous woman in men's tenns."
She's gained a large following on social media, documenting her travels around the world to support Fritz in his tournaments. On Monday, she shared a series of Instagram stories after Fritz's upset win over Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon before promptly deleting them.
The stories generated buzz and some controversy after some thought they were subliminal shots at Zverev; something Riddle said was a "misunderstanding."
Riddle addressed the social media buzz in a follow-up story after deleting the original ones.
“Regarding my stories yesterday… I took them down as soon as I realized the misunderstanding and how blown out of proportion they had become by the media,” Riddle posted. “They were not about anything that’s happened off the tennis court & there’s no bad blood between anyone.
“Super proud of [Taylor] for the match yesterday, thank you to the crowd for the support & looking forward to tomorrow.”
Fritz returns to action on Wednesday, July 10, for a quarterfinal showdown with No. 25-seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
The winner will face the winner of No. 9 Alex de Minaur vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic, which takes place later in the day, on Friday, July 12.
Morgan will be there watching.
